Here comes Santa: Vancouver parade expected to draw 300,000 spectators

Organizers of the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade expect 300,000 people to cheer on the man in red on Sunday as he makes his way from Georgia and Broughton to Howe and Davie.

Parking restrictions in the area will be in effect from 8 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT, while the parade route will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parade route, which is 1.8 kilometres long, begins at the intersection of Georgia and Broughton Streets at 12 p.m. and heads east. The parade then heads south on Howe Street, before concluding at Davie Street.

West Georgia will be closed from Cardero to Seymour, while Howe will be closed from Dunsmuir to Davie.

A full list of road closures are here.

Can you believe it’s almost here? Mark Sunday, December 1st on your calendars. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TELUSSantaClausParade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TELUSSantaClausParade</a> starts in downtown Vancouver at noon sharp! <a href="https://t.co/ubRxw0SP70">pic.twitter.com/ubRxw0SP70</a> —@VanSantaParade

This is the 16th year of the parade. It features more than 40 marching bands, choirs, festive floats and community groups.

The parade supports two charities: the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society and the CKNW Kids' Fund. Donations are accepted at the parade.