Vancouver's seawall between Second and Third beach reopens following months of repairs
Stretch from Third Beach to Lions Gate Bridge that was damaged Friday, Jan. 7 still closed
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has reopened a section of the seawall, after repairs to damage caused by high tides and extreme weather in January were completed.
On Friday, the Park Board announced that the section between Second and Third Beach had reopened, while a section between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge remains closed.
"This is the section that was hardest hit during the last King Tide/storm, but we hope to have it reopened as soon as possible," said the Park Board on Twitter.
On Jan. 7, high tides and extreme wind pummeled B.C.'s South Coast, resulting in damage not only to Vancouver's seawall, but also in other coastal communities such as West Vancouver and Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.
Officials are asking people to use caution when using the section of the seawall that has reopened. They said there are some uneven surfaces, unpaved sections, and other maintenance activities still ongoing.
The Park Board has not said when repairs will be finished or when the final section that remains closed will reopen.
