Vancouver's Hootsuite lays off workers as part of 'organizational changes'

Social media company Hootsuite has laid off some of its Vancouver staff as part of "organizational changes," according to a brief written statement from the company.

"Today Hootsuite communicated organizational changes in order to drive greater alignment with our growing company's strategic priorities that best serve our customers," the statement read in part. "Unfortunately, this included some reductions to our staff.

"We remain committed to helping employees affected by today's announcement through these times of transition."

The company declined to comment on what the organizational changes or strategic priorities were. It did not provide information about how many staff were laid off.

Hootsuite is a social media management platform that was founded by Ryan Holmes in 2008.

In 2012, it secured $165 million in funding from the U.S. As of 2017, it employed close to 1,000 people in Vancouver.