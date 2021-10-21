Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Vancouver's "ghost kitchens" in hot demand with the rise of delivery apps | CBC News Loaded
British Columbia
·
Video
Vancouver's "ghost kitchens" in hot demand with the rise of delivery apps
Food businesses from virtual restaurants prep meals in their respective kitchen stations at the Coho Collective commissary kitchen in Vancouver.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 1:34 PM PT | Last Updated: October 23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now