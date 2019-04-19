Vancouver roller skate group brings the party on wheels to downtown Vancouver

When Andrea Fraser-Winsby played roller derby, she went by the named Andi Struction. She retired from roller derby after seven years because of the wear and tear on her body, but she's still found a way to keep her love of skating alive.

Fraser-Winsby started Rollerskate Vancouver in 2017 to bring like-minded roller-skating enthusiasts together for social skates along the seawall.

"First of all, it's medically impossible to be in a bad mood on roller skates," Fraser-Winsby said.

"Roller skating just makes people happy. It's fun, it's super accessible — if you can walk, you can roller skate. You can take it as slow or as fast as you want."

Fraser-Winsby is a founding member of the Terminal City Rollergirls. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Rollerskate Vancouver is now setting its sights wider with a series of pop-up roller events planned throughout the summer. The first is scheduled for Saturday at Robson Square.

Fraser-Winsby says the goal of the pop-up rink is to have "a little something" for enthusiasts of all levels. The day starts off with a family-friendly skate, followed by a roller derby bout, and then the evening is capped off with a party for adult skaters.

Andrea Fraser-Winsby has learned many tricks after years on wheels (Evan Misui/CBC)