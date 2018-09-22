Thousands of runners are expected to pound the pavement in Vancouver Saturday for the annual SeaWheeze half marathon, which means several road closures will be in effect throughout the day.

Runners set out at 7:00 a.m. in downtown Vancouver and the route takes them throughout Chinatown, False Creek, Kitsilano and the West End.

The race ends in Stanley Park where the SeaWheeze Sunset Festival - a wrap up party promising food and dancing - is on until 11:00 p.m.

The following is a list of road closures in effect from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. due to the event:

Downtown:

Cordova Street and West Hastings Street closed from Burrard Street to Bute Street

West Hastings Street closed from Burrard Street to Bute Street

Thurlow Street and Burrard Street closed between Pender Street and Canada Place Way

Dunsmuir Street closed between Burrard Street and Gore Avenue

Granville Street closed from Cordova to Dunsmuir Street

Chinatown

Dunsmuir Street closed from Gore Avenue to Granville Street

Dunsmuir viaduct closed

Keefer Street closed from Main Street to Carrall Street

Expo Boulevard closed from Quebec Street to Abbott Street

Carrall Street closed from Keefer Street to Pacific Street

Pacific Boulevard closed from Pat Quinn Way to Quebec Street

The following is a list of road closures in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. due to the event:

False Creek

Burrard Bridge closed

Kitsilano

Cornwall Street closed from Burrard Street to Larch Street

Burrard Street closed from 1st Avenue to Cornwall Street

West End

Pacific Street closed from Burrard Street to Bidwell Street

Beach Aveue closed from Granville Street to Bidwell Street

Bute Street closed from Beach Street to Pacific Street

The seawall is also closed from English Bay to Lumberman's Arch and Stanley Park Drive is reduced to one lane until 11:00 a.m.