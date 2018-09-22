Vancouver roads closed for half marathon
SeaWheeze run will impact traffic routes in downtown and Kitsilano Saturday
Thousands of runners are expected to pound the pavement in Vancouver Saturday for the annual SeaWheeze half marathon, which means several road closures will be in effect throughout the day.
Runners set out at 7:00 a.m. in downtown Vancouver and the route takes them throughout Chinatown, False Creek, Kitsilano and the West End.
The race ends in Stanley Park where the SeaWheeze Sunset Festival - a wrap up party promising food and dancing - is on until 11:00 p.m.
The following is a list of road closures in effect from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. due to the event:
Downtown:
- Cordova Street and West Hastings Street closed from Burrard Street to Bute Street
- West Hastings Street closed from Burrard Street to Bute Street
- Thurlow Street and Burrard Street closed between Pender Street and Canada Place Way
- Dunsmuir Street closed between Burrard Street and Gore Avenue
- Granville Street closed from Cordova to Dunsmuir Street
Chinatown
- Dunsmuir Street closed from Gore Avenue to Granville Street
- Dunsmuir viaduct closed
- Keefer Street closed from Main Street to Carrall Street
- Expo Boulevard closed from Quebec Street to Abbott Street
- Carrall Street closed from Keefer Street to Pacific Street
- Pacific Boulevard closed from Pat Quinn Way to Quebec Street
The following is a list of road closures in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. due to the event:
False Creek
- Pacific Boulevard closed from Pat Quinn Way to Quebec Street
- Burrard Bridge closed
Kitsilano
- Cornwall Street closed from Burrard Street to Larch Street
- Burrard Street closed from 1st Avenue to Cornwall Street
West End
- Pacific Street closed from Burrard Street to Bidwell Street
- Beach Aveue closed from Granville Street to Bidwell Street
- Bute Street closed from Beach Street to Pacific Street
The seawall is also closed from English Bay to Lumberman's Arch and Stanley Park Drive is reduced to one lane until 11:00 a.m.