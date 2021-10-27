Skip to Main Content
Vancouver restaurant serves up Squid Game-themed menu for Halloween | CBC News Loaded
British Columbia
·
Video
Vancouver restaurant serves up Squid Game-themed menu for Halloween
Sai Woo restaurant in Vancouver is riding the Squid Game hype train with a Korean menu and a selection of (non-lethal) children's games from the hit Netflix show.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:43 PM PT | Last Updated: October 28
now