Vancouver resident charged in 2016 hit-and-run that killed skateboarder

Vancouver police have arrested and charged a Vancouver resident in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of skateboarder Ryan Barron.

Police said Amanpreet Sohal, a 23-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing death.

Barron, 30, was skateboarding with a friend on Heather Street near West 54th Avenue in the early hours of April 17, 2016, when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene without stopping. Barron was taken to hospital, where he later died.

In a statement, the VPD said they located the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident at a home in East Vancouver.

"Our collision investigators worked tirelessly on this complex, lengthy and difficult investigation, and we are pleased charges have been laid," said Const. Jason Doucette.