Vancouver city council approves more compensation for 'renovictions'

As Vancouverites continue to struggle with housing affordability, city council has approved several measures to ease the shock for renters when they're forced out of their homes due to renovations.

"Vancouver renters now enjoy the most generous and comprehensive package of protections in Canada," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a written statement on Tuesday.

The changes, called the Tenant Relocation and Protection Policy, are meant to help renters find new homes if they're forced to move, and increase the compensation to which they're entitled.

The compensation landlords must pay has doubled, meaning someone who has lived in a suite for more than 20 years will be entitled to 12 months rent if they're displaced. Someone who has rented a place between one and five years is now entitled to four months rent.

The added support for displaced renters trying to find new homes is aimed at seniors, people living with disabilities and low-income residents.

The issue of tenants being evicted before apartments are renovated — and rents increased — is a hot-button issue for renters in Metro Vancouver. (Submitted by Paula Fletcher's office)

"Tenants with low incomes or who face additional housing barriers, such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or those experiencing health issues, are among those most affected by redevelopment or renovation," said Gil Kelley, general manager of planning, urban design and sustainability.

The new rules will also require more communication between landlords and tenants, with increased oversight by city staff.

A separate plan to create a Renters' Office in Vancouver to connect tenants with services and tie in non-profit organizations is still being considered by council.