Vancouver city council approves more compensation for 'renovictions'
A series of measures will help renters displaced by renovations, mayor says
As Vancouverites continue to struggle with housing affordability, city council has approved several measures to ease the shock for renters when they're forced out of their homes due to renovations.
"Vancouver renters now enjoy the most generous and comprehensive package of protections in Canada," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a written statement on Tuesday.
The changes, called the Tenant Relocation and Protection Policy, are meant to help renters find new homes if they're forced to move, and increase the compensation to which they're entitled.
The compensation landlords must pay has doubled, meaning someone who has lived in a suite for more than 20 years will be entitled to 12 months rent if they're displaced. Someone who has rented a place between one and five years is now entitled to four months rent.
The added support for displaced renters trying to find new homes is aimed at seniors, people living with disabilities and low-income residents.
"Tenants with low incomes or who face additional housing barriers, such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or those experiencing health issues, are among those most affected by redevelopment or renovation," said Gil Kelley, general manager of planning, urban design and sustainability.
The new rules will also require more communication between landlords and tenants, with increased oversight by city staff.
A separate plan to create a Renters' Office in Vancouver to connect tenants with services and tie in non-profit organizations is still being considered by council.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.