Vancouver council votes to end renter office established by predecessors

Vancouver council has voted to close down a city office that provides help to renters following a party-line vote.

Staff recommended the office continue

Liam Britten · CBC News ·
Vancouver's Renter Office will close after a council vote Wednesday night. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

The ABC majority voted to end the city's Renter Office with a last-minute amendment to a staff report that recommended it continue.

The renters office provides resources, referrals and information about tenants rights. ABC councillors claimed ending the office will help tenants more, but those opposed said the closure will hurt the most vulnerable renters.

ABC councillor Lenny Zhou and his colleagues questioned the office's efficiency. Zhou put forward the amendments to close down the office.

Vancouver City Councillor Lenny Zhou looks on as council proceedings continue.
Coun. Lenny Zhou said renters would be better served without the renter office established by the previous council. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"There are different stakeholders: the city, the province, the non-profit organizations," Zhou asked staff. "So who is taking the lead?"

Councillors opposed to the closure — all three not in the ABC majority — argued tenants benefited from a one-stop shop.

Adrianne Carr asked if leaving the work to non-profits would create gaps.

"Do they have the expertise ... when what we did was fill a space that no one else was, doing things that no one else was doing?" Carr asked.

The ABC majority voted to end the office, which staff say has cost about $1.8 million over three years.

Zhou's amendments, which all passed five to three, increased grants to non-profits serving renters by $250,000 for 2023.

The original staff report called for the city to provide office space to the Tenant Resource & Advisory Centre (TRAC) to establish a co-ordinated renter resource centre. That recommendation was accepted by council.

TRAC declined to comment Wednesday night.

It's not clear when the closure will be final.

