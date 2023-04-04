Vancouver-area home sales looking strong this spring: real estate board

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales are making a stronger than expected spring showing so far, despite elevated borrowing costs.

While the number of sales in March in the REBGV area, totalling 2,535, was lower than in March last year (4,405), the figure showed an upswing from February 2023 (1,808).

The board says the figures for March mean home sales were 28.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

It also found there were 4,317 new listings in the area — a 35.5 per cent drop from March 2022 and 22.3 per cent less than the 10-year seasonal average.





The board says the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver reached $1,143,900, a 9.5 per cent decrease from March 2022 but a 1.8 per cent increase compared with February.

The board foresees further price increases as the year progresses.

"The spring market is already on track to outpace our 2023 forecast, which anticipated modest price increases of about one to two per cent across all product types,'' said Andrew Lis, REBGV director of economics and data analytics, in a news release.

"The surprising part of this recent activity is that these price increases are occurring against a backdrop of elevated borrowing costs, below-average sales, and new listing activity that continues to suggest that sellers are awaiting more favourable market conditions."





The municipalities and areas covered by the REBGV are: Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver and Whistler.

Fraser Valley growth

While sales numbers in the Fraser Valley were also below seasonal norms, that region's real estate board says there has been growth for the second consecutive month.

According to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), sales were up 72.6 per cent in March compared to February, but about 40 per cent lower than March 2022.

But with 1,550 properties sold last month, according to the Multiple Listing Service, it marks the first time since August 2022 that monthly sales were more than 1,000.

"We may well be seeing a turning point,'' said FVREB chair Narinder Bains in a media release.

"The pause in rate hikes has helped to restore a much needed sense of predictability, which is building consumer confidence. As a result, we're starting to see more traffic at open houses along with more multiple offer situations," he added.

The board had 2,559 new listings, which was 32 per cent higher than last month but 44 per cent less than March 2022. The composite benchmark price for the area was $965,100.

FVREB CEO Baldev Gill said while the market is trending up, a lack of supply will keep prices elevated.

"The province will require sustained inventory growth of at least 25 per cent over each of the next five years in order to normalize inventories," said Gill in a written statement.

The FVREB covers the communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey and White Rock.