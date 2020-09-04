Vancouver rally to honour stories of Black community

The organizers of a protest scheduled for Friday afternoon in Vancouver are calling for changes to the education system to rid classrooms of racism against Black students.

The "Black Stories" rally, organized by Black Vancouver, is set to begin at 4 p.m. outside the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The group says it's asking for action from the Education Ministry to ensure that the stories and experiences of B.C.'s Black community are heard in schools.

The event will include stories about racism in the public school system, as well as musical and poetry performances.

