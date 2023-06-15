Once-popular radio frequencies silenced after Vancouver radio stations close amid Bell layoffs

Two long-running Vancouver-area frequencies have been silenced after local radio stations were closed as part of massive job cuts announced by Bell Media.

In a Wednesday announcement BCE Inc. says it cut 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and shut down six radio stations — including Vancouver's BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040.

The stations were both off their regular programming as of Wednesday morning and played an announcement of their closure on loop.

"The realities of AM radio and the broadcast media landscape have made this change unavoidable," said the message.

"We especially want to thank you, our listeners."

AM 1410 was a long-running frequency under several different stations over the years, including CFUN for almost 50 years.

AM 1040 was started by Bell Media in 1992 and previously reported on sports as TSN 1040.

Neither BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 nor Funny 1040 were playing local content prior to the shutdown.

For many years, 1410 was a "musical juggernaut" on local radio, said Brian Wiebe, program head for BCIT's radio arts and entertainment program.

"That's the shame today. The fact that a historic frequency in Vancouver has gone dark as a result of this move," he said.

CFUN 1410 was hosted by big radio personalities, including the late Red Robinson. Wiebe said it was popular among youth for its top 40 music.

"That's something that, for me, is actually incredibly heartbreaking," said Wiebe.

The cuts are a part of Bell Media's plans to move "to a single newsroom approach across brands, allowing for greater collaboration and efficiency," according to vice-president of news Richard Gray.

Bell is also selling Hamilton's AM Radio 1150 and AM 820, as well as Windsor's AM 580, to an undisclosed third party, subject to CRTC approval.

Unless somebody applies to take over the Vancouver frequencies, they will remain silent.

Wiebe says there may not be any takers, as Canadian radio law prohibits any entity from owning more than two AM and two FM stations.

"There might have been companies in Vancouver that were looking at buying one of these stations, but that would have meant they had to divest of one of the stations that they currently own," he said.