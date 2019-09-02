Open letter to David Eby condemns racecourse raid, treatment of migrant workers

A letter condemning the raid of a Vancouver racecourse and demanding the right for migrant workers to permanent landing status upon arrival has been sent to B.C. Attorney General David Eby.

The Aug. 19 raid at the Hastings Racecourse resulted in more than two dozen foreign workers being led away in handcuffs.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 200 people and organizations had signed the letter, which asks for all levels of government to work together and provide the workers affected with open work permits and temporary resident permits.

"We would like to see the provincial and federal governments coming together to protect these workers," said Byron Cruz, an outreach worker with Sanctuary Health, one of the organizations that signed the letter.

Cruz says his organization would like to see a third party brought in to take over the investigation into the incident, including allegations that a staff member with B.C.'s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch falsified documents to allow the foreign nationals to work as groomers at the racecourse without the proper permits.

The letter says many of the workers had been coming to Canada for years and "believed they had the necessary legal authorization."

It says workers should be protected instead of "punished or harmed for the actions of others."

Several other politicians, including Premier John Horgan, Vancouver-East MP Jenny Kwan, and the federal ministers for immigration, public safety, and border security, are copied in the letter.

"Under the rhetoric of 'uncovering exploitation,' ironically, the actions of the attorney general and CBSA have exacerbated vulnerability for these workers, several of whom now face a legal ban on re-entering Canada for years," the letter reads.

"[Eby] probably even doesn't know how much damage he has caused to the workers and to their families," Cruz added.

CBC News has contacted David Eby for comment.

A rally in support of the workers was held outside the PNE on Monday.