New B.C. Liberal leader to run in Vancouver–Quilchena byelection
The riding on Vancouver’s west side has long been a B.C. Liberal stronghold
B.C. Premier John Horgan announced a byelection in the riding of Vancouver-Quilchena for April 30.
New B.C. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon will run in the byelection after former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson resigned from the legislature last month.
The riding on Vancouver's west side has voted Liberal in every provincial election since 1991. Wilkinson easily won re-election in the 2020 election with 56 per cent of the vote, but his party lost 13 seats in the election that saw Horgan's New Democrats re-elected with a majority, winning 58 seats to 28 for the Liberals and two Greens.
Jeanette Ashe, who is chair of the political science department at Douglas College, is the candidate for the B.C. New Democrats.
The B.C. Green Party announced on Thursday that emergency management expert Wendy Hayko would be their candidate in the byelection.
Candidate nominations close on April 9 at 1 p.m. PT. Voter registration ends on April 20 at midnight and advance polls open from April 22 to 27.
Falcon held a seat in Surrey for three terms beginning in 2001 before deciding not to run in the 2013 election. He said he left politics to spend more time with his family. He has been working in the private sector with a Vancouver investment and property development firm.
Elections B.C. says in a news release that this will be the first byelection in the province since changes to the Election Act came into force last month, which it says will make voting easier and will allow the agency to report election night results faster.
The changes include using electronic tabulators to count paper ballots and electronic voting books to look up voters and cross them off the voters list.
B.C.'s next election is set for October 2024.
With files from The Canadian Press
