The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on a city staff report aimed at tackling inappropriate swimwear at public pools by defining what can and cannot be worn.

The report follows concern from staff at the city's aquatic centres who have asked for a clear policy to help them navigate situations where patrons have, according to the report, "presented in attire that has had cause for attention, due to various levels of tolerance by both staff and members of the public as to what is acceptable attire for swimming in public aquatic facilities."

City staff say the policy will address safety concerns about swimming outfits that present a risk, adding that swimwear should allow the body to move freely, should not impede buoyancy and should not increase the safety risk to the swimmer or a lifeguard.

In the report, appropriate swimming attire is listed as:

bathing suit;

swim trunks or board shorts;

T-shirts and shorts;

burkini;

swim hijab, leggings and tunic;

rash guard;

and wet suit.

Unacceptable attire, according to the report, includes items designed for sexual or intimate purposes, clothing that absorbs water and becomes heavy, like jeans and sweatpants, and long, flowing fabrics. Swimwear must also fully cover the genitals, the report says.

It defines appropriate swimwear as "what other Canadians find as an acceptable level of tolerance in a family public swimming environment."

The policy states that swimwear must allow the body to move freely and must not increase safety risks to the swimmer or a lifeguard. (CBC)

Bare breasts 'excessive' at pools: commissioner

The park board will discuss and vote on the report on April 24.

Commissioner Tom Digby says he's leaning toward voting in favour of the policy.

"It's a complex question of social equity in the city," he said.

"Because for every person who wants to wear a string bikini, there could be 10 families from some conservative community… that won't go to the swimming pool because they're afraid of confronting a string bikini in the change room, which is a very reasonable concern."

Digby said the city is trying to create an environment that is welcoming to all families.

"There's a lot of communities [that] have fairly conservative standards. There are many cultures here that won't tolerate a lot of exposure," he said.

Despite a B.C. Supreme Court decision that backed women's right to bear their breasts in public, Digby believes it would be "excessive" in a pool setting.