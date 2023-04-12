Vancouver to allow alcohol consumption in select public plazas year-round

Vancouverties will once again be allowed to bring their own booze and drink outdoors at select plazas across the city — and this time, it won't just be for the summer.

On Tuesday, Vancouver city council approved the return of the public drinking program that started in 2020, this time expanding it year-round.

Beginning May 15, alcohol consumption will be allowed at the following locations until May 14, 2024:

Cambie Street and 17th Avenue.

Cambie Street and 18th Avenue.

Granville Street and 13th Avenue.

Granville Street and 14th Avenue.

Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street.

Main Street and 21st Avenue.

A location at Maple Street and Fourth Avenue will operate from May 15 to Oct. 31.

Summer hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. As the season shifts into winter and darker days, plazas will operate from 11 am to 5 pm.

"Community connection and spaces for public life are so important for our well-being and quality of life. Having plazas that allow alcohol consumption year-round will help make our city more vibrant while supporting local businesses," said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

All participating public plazas will have access to automated public toilets or temporary portable washrooms, according to the city. It says the sites will be managed in partnership with local business associations and nearby restaurants in consultation with police and the health authority.

Policy adopted

The Drinking in Public Plazas program was adopted after two years of pilots, with a staff report noting the program did not lead to increased emergency calls or emergency department visits.

The report also said the plazas helped to support local restaurants, and the feedback from local businesses was positive. It said that ahead of the 2023 season, a number of its plaza steward partners expressed interest in expanding the program year-round.

The city also previously launched a pilot examining drinking in 22 public parks across the city. That pilot wrapped in 2022, and the results are currently under review.