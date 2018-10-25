Rare, old and quirky: Vancouver Public Library sells off used books
Some of the books for sale are more than 100 years old
The Vancouver Public Library is selling thousands of used books in a three day book sale, including a collection of old and rare books.
Between 25,000 to 35,000 items are for sale, drawing people to the city's downtown location in the hopes of finding a gem.
"For a lot of people, it's the thrill of the hunt," said Inness Campbell, the library's manager of collections and technical services.
"Finding that one diamond that you're looking for, that is your diamond, is pretty powerful."
The books on sale range from modern popular fiction and children's books, starting at $1 each, to rare older books and first editions which start at $10.
"This is the first year that we're pulling out [the rare books] and featuring them," Campbell said, holding up a first edition history book on General Brock from the early 1900s as one example.
Other examples she pulled out included a book of all-America vintage ads from the 1950s and an edition of The Canadian Portrait Gallery published in 1881.
"If you're into the quirky and the unusual, the book sale is the place for you," she said.
The book sale runs from Thursday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27.
With files from Claudia Goodine and The Early Edition.
