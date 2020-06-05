Protest organizer wants to shine spotlight on racism in Canada at Vancouver rally

Jacob Callender-Prasad, 21, knows racism is here in Canada. He's experienced it himself.

He says he's been the subject of racist remarks at school, in the community, and at work.

He's been detained twice by police, including an incident in 2016 in which he told the media police drew guns on him.

Both times, he recounted, police told him it was a case of mistaken identity.

A man holds a skateboard bearing George Floyd's name above his head as thousands of people gathered Sunday in Vancouver for a peaceful protest against racism, injustice and police brutality. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

"The real truth was it was racial profiling," Callender-Prasad said.

"We need to magnify this. We need to talk about this because racism in Canada does exist."

Callender-Prasad was one of the organizers of Sunday's protest against anti-black racism at the Vancouver Art Gallery, which saw thousands of people congregate peacefully.

It was one of the many rallies held worldwide after the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer drove a knee into his neck.

Jacob Callender-Prasad walks past the Olympic cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

On Friday, Callender-Prasad is organizing a second rally: this time to shine a light on racism in Canada.

"You always hear … it's only in America but that is an act of ignorance in itself," he said.

"The time to address this situation is now and the time to handle it is now."

Safety considerations

Callender-Prasad said Friday's event will feature speakers from the community who will share proactive steps for tackling racism. He hopes it starts conversations about what people can do in their daily lives to help address the issue.

His top priority, he said, is safety. While most protests following Floyd's death have been peaceful, some have turned violent.

"I want to ... show the world that [in] Vancouver, we stand with you in solidarity but we don't need a riot here," Callender-Prasad said.

"If the whole country was rioting, I guarantee you the headlines will not be 'peaceful protests' and 'keep this discussion going.' It's going to be, 'How are we going to fix this riot?'"

Organizers are also taking COVID-19 precautions, he said.

They will have hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at the event, physical distancing will be encouraged and he told anyone who is sick or has a compromised immune system to stay home.

Friday's protest is slated to begin at 4 p.m. PT at Jack Poole Plaza in downtown Vancouver.