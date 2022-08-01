For the first time in three years, the Vancouver Pride Parade hit the streets of the city's West End on Sunday.

Huge crowds lined the streets to watch and cheer on the parade participants.

Lee Keple, Vancouver Pride Society interim executive director, said ahead of the event that it would be the same beloved celebration people remembered from before the pandemic.

However, Keple said Sunday's event was a bit smaller than in the past, as they had to work around bike lanes, boulevards and patios that have popped up since 2019.

"We are so excited to be back doing live Pride events this year," said Keple. "In terms of the parade route, it's what we all remember.

"This year we're taking extra precautions so our site and events stay safe, fun and accessible for all community members."

Here are photographs of the 2022 Pride Parade from CBC photographer Gian-Paolo Mendoza:

Crowds line the streets in Vancouver's West End for the city's Pride Parade on Sunday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Crowds gathered in Vancouver for the Pride Parade for the first time since 2019. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Crowds line the streets in Vancouver's West End for the 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Attendees take in Vancouver's first Pride Parade since the pandemic started. (CBC)

Festival organizers said the Pride Parade, which last took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, would be just as people remembered. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)