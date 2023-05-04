Vancouver's Pride Parade expands party to 2 days, announces new route and festival location

Organizers of Canada's oldest Pride parade say a new route and expanded festival will improve accessibility and allow more people to attend.

On Thursday, organizers of the Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival, which began in 1978, announced the changes from Concord Community Park, near Science World, where this year's parade will terminate on Aug. 6.

"The new route addresses some challenges regarding accessibility and space," said Madison Holding, a co-executive director of the Vancouver Pride Society. "The wider sidewalks, proximity to the SkyTrain stations and flat terrain will provide a more inclusive experience for both parade entries and spectators."

The parade's route, which had thousands of people wind through Vancouver's West End neighbourhood and end up at a festival at Sunset Beach, will now begin at Davie and Denman streets.

It will proceed down Beach Avenue and Pacific Street, where it will conclude at a new festival site at the park at the waterfront in False Creek, which was created as a pop-up park in 2018.

A map created by the Vancouver Pride Society to show the new route of the 2023 Pride Parade. It will begin at Davie and Denman streets and terminate at Concord Community Park near Science World on Sunday, Aug. 6. (Vancouver Pride Society)

The Vancouver Pride Festival will also expand programming, such as music and vendors, to the entire weekend of Aug. 5, with the parade going on Sunday, Aug. 6.

It will also use parts of Creekside Park, Concord Pacific Place and a parking lot nearby, which will have the festival's main stage.

Co-executive Alison Dunne said the festival will form a U-shape around the end of False Creek near Science World.

"The infrastructure that's in this space allows us to provide more accessibility options as well as increases our capacity," she said.

Thousands took part in the Vancouver Pride Parade in the city's West End neighbourhood on Sunday, July 31 of last year. (Submitted by Steve Burgess)

The society said the new parade route and festival site are closer to key transportation hubs, which will make it easier for people to attend from all over the Lower Mainland.

It also said the changes came about from community consultations and feedback from residents and other stakeholders.

Heather McCain, with Live Educate Transform Society, formerly known as Creating Accessible Neighbourhoods, has been working with the Pride Society since 2019 over accessibility issues. They applauded the changes announced at Thursday's news conference.

"The new festival location is a much-needed change. We are excited that there is flat access without hills, concrete, less grass and sand," said McCain.

The society also said it hopes the new route and festival location will make it easier for families to attend and participate more fully.

In 2022, the parade returned in person following a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

