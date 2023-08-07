Vancouver Pride Parade takes over downtown with a new extended route

Canada's oldest pride parade drew thousands to downtown Vancouver on Sunday, returning with a new longer and more accessible route.

The parade, which ran from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., featured music, floats, performances and lots of smiles and cheers.

Thousands of people — and pets — flocked to downtown Vancouver to celebrate Pride on Sunday. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets, making it's way around the West End on Beach Avenue and Pacific Street, before ending in a festival at Concord Community Park in False Creek for the first time ever.

The route was changed in response to an accessibility consultation that began in 2019.

The new route is longer, but also flatter and wider, making it easier to access and navigate for people with mobility challenges or who use mobility aids.

Vancouverites took to the streets in brightly coloured outfits. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

The new parade route and festival site are also more accessible for those who use transit due to their proximity to SkyTrain stations, says the Vancouver Pride Society.

Low-sensory zones for neurodivergent people and those with sensory issues were also included along the route.

The parade featured performances, music, floats and swag giveaways. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

And organizers say the longer route increases capacity for the number of spectators.

The festivities also expanded to take place over two days this year, which included entertainment, music and vendors on both Saturday and Sunday.

The parade featured 120 organizations, with a route that spans over three kilometers. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

Vancouver's first unofficial Pride Parade began in 1978 as a protest march through Davie Village. The city's first official permitted Pride Parade was held in 1981.

The city's parade has also drawn high-level political guests in the past, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016 and 2018.