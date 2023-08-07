Content
British Columbia

Vancouver Pride Parade takes over downtown with a new extended route

The Vancouver Pride Parade kicked off from the intersection of Denman and Davie Streets at noon on Sunday, featuring music, floats and entertainment.

This year's parade route was altered to be more accessible to those with mobility challenges

Michelle Gomez · CBC News
A person holds up a rainbow pride flag in one hand and a transgender pride flag in the other.
A spectator is pictured waving a rainbow pride flag in one hand and a transgender pride flag in the other at the Vancouver Pride Parade on August 6, 2023. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

Canada's oldest pride parade drew thousands to downtown Vancouver on Sunday, returning with a new longer and more accessible route. 

The parade, which ran from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., featured music, floats, performances and lots of smiles and cheers. 

A golden retriever dog wears a rainbow flag hankerchief around its neck.
Thousands of people — and pets — flocked to downtown Vancouver to celebrate Pride on Sunday. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets, making it's way around the West End on Beach Avenue and Pacific Street, before ending in a festival at Concord Community Park in False Creek for the first time ever. 

The route was changed in response to an accessibility consultation that began in 2019. 

The new route is longer, but also flatter and wider, making it easier to access and navigate for people with mobility challenges or who use mobility aids.

A man is pictured in a rainbow tutu and rainbow jewelery posing.
Vancouverites took to the streets in brightly coloured outfits. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

The new parade route and festival site are also more accessible for those who use transit due to their proximity to SkyTrain stations, says the Vancouver Pride Society. 

Low-sensory zones for neurodivergent people and those with sensory issues were also included along the route.

Two people dressed in drag are pictured walking along the parade route.
The parade featured performances, music, floats and swag giveaways. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

And organizers say the longer route increases capacity for the number of spectators. 

The festivities also expanded to take place over two days this year, which included entertainment, music and vendors on both Saturday and Sunday. 

A person dressed in all pink speaks, holding a microphone and book, in front of a crowd.
The parade featured 120 organizations, with a route that spans over three kilometers. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

Vancouver's first unofficial Pride Parade began in 1978 as a protest march through Davie Village. The city's first official permitted Pride Parade was held in 1981.

The city's parade has also drawn high-level political guests in the past, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016 and 2018

A person is pictured wearing rainbow flags with their hands up cheering.
Marchers were met with enthusiastic smiles and cheers from spectators. (Ervin Wong/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Gomez

Michelle Gomez is a writer and reporter at CBC Vancouver. You can contact her at michelle.gomez@cbc.ca.

