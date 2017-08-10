It's Pride time! Vancouver Pride parade goes at noon from Robson and Thurlow

Happy Pride Vancouver!

At noon on Sunday, one of the most anticipated parades of the year, the Vancouver Pride Parade, will begin at Robson and Thurlow Streets.

There are road closures in place around the route from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT.

The route heads west on Robson to Denman, south past Davie and east on Beach Avenue. The parade ends at Sunset Beach where there will be a festival which will have exhibitors, vendors, food and music.

Organizers ask that people viewing the parade stay off the road and not spray water or throw objects at entries. Open alcohol is also prohibited on streets and in parks.

There are two accessible viewing spots along the route, one at Beach and Broughton and another at the West End Community Centre.

TransLink will be running increased SkyTrain service between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to help people get to and from the parade. Bus routes 5, 6 and 23 will be affected by the parade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in the Pride Parade in Vancouver in 2018 and is expected to be there with his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The theme for this year's Pride is 'still fighting 50 years later,' which marks the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada and the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York City which gave birth to the Pride movement which spread across the globe.

Here is the 2019 guide for Vancouver's Pride, which is organized by the Vancouver Pride Society.