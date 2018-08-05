Trudeau to march in Vancouver's 40th annual Pride Parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will march in Vancouver's 40th annual Pride Parade in the West End neighbourhood Sunday, the prime minister's office confirmed.

Trudeau previously marched in the parade in 2016, but was not in attendance last year.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the parade, one of several official events that started Saturday and continue for more than a week.

The parade kicks off at noon at the intersection of Robson and Thurlow streets, making its way down Denman Street and ending on Pacific Street near Thurlow.

CBC Vancouver at the 2017 Vancouver Pride Parade

Road closures start as early at 7:15 a.m. and continue until 4:30 p.m.

If you’re planning on driving to Pride, be sure to take an <a href="https://twitter.com/EvoCarShare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EvoCarShare</a>! Enjoy free parking only on Sunday in ‘Evo only’ parking spots on the street or within designated lots, as well as in ALL residential and permit only areas within the Home Zone. <a href="https://t.co/R0pOzKldID">pic.twitter.com/R0pOzKldID</a> —@vancouverpride

CBC will be taking part in the parade. Those who can't attend can watch the start of the parade livestreamed on this page and on our Facebook page.