Trudeau to march in Vancouver's 40th annual Pride Parade

Parade kicks off at noon at Robson Street in the West End. Road closures will start as early at 7:15 a.m.

The Vancouver Pride Parade attracts thousands of people to the West End. (David Horemans/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will march in Vancouver's 40th annual Pride Parade in the West End neighbourhood Sunday, the prime minister's office confirmed.

Trudeau previously marched in the parade in 2016, but was not in attendance last year. 

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the parade, one of several official events that started Saturday and continue for more than a week. 

The parade kicks off at noon at the intersection of Robson and Thurlow streets, making its way down Denman Street and ending on Pacific Street near Thurlow.

Road closures start as early at 7:15 a.m. and continue until 4:30 p.m.

