Vancouver Pride Festival returns to regular programming after 2 years of COVID-19 restrictions

The 44th edition of the Vancouver Pride Festival returns to regular programming this summer after two years of virtual events brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vancouver Pride Society said the "Together Again"-themed 10 days is tentatively set to begin Friday, July 22 and run through Monday, Aug. 1.

The main events, the Pride Parade and Sunset Beach Festival, are scheduled for Sunday, July 31. Virtual programming will also be offered.

"As public health restrictions lift here in British Columbia, a safe return of public events is highly anticipated for the diverse 2SLGBTQAI+ communities we serve," said VPS interim executive-director Lee Keple. "Our theme this year aims to celebrate the beauty that comes in reuniting and uplifting these communities."

Nominations for this year's parade grand marshals are being accepted until April 15, 2022. According to the society, the positions have historically gone to 2SLGBTQAI+ serving groups or individuals who have made a positive difference in their communities.

Last year the organization hosted over 60 events that allowed some bubbled groups to attend in-person, along with online get-togethers.