Vancouver Pride bans library from parade over event featuring 'transphobic' activist

The Vancouver Public Library has joined the list of institutions barred from Vancouver's Pride Parade, in response to a talk at the central branch earlier this year that featured a "transphobic and anti-sex worker speaker."

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced the decision in a news release Tuesday morning, saying that individual library employees are free to march with the city or with their union, but the library will not be allowed an entry in the parade.

"This is due to their decision to provide a platform for discriminatory, transphobic speech," the news release says.

The pride society says the decision is a result of the library allowing "transphobic and anti-sex worker speaker Meghan Murphy" to book space for an event on Jan. 10.

"During this event, five speakers asserted that trans women are not women and should not be treated as women," the pride society statement says.

"VPS asserts that the conduct reflected both at this event, and in past public comments by these speakers, are discriminatory in a way that violates the British Columbia Human Rights Code."

Pride representatives say they have met with the library to discuss community concerns about Murphy's event, but the issue was not adequately addressed. The VPS says it has also sent a letter to the library requesting changes to the room rental policy for events.

"Institutions such as libraries and universities are well known houses of public debate and free thought. We support debate, even that which we find objectionable or offensive, but not past the point that the speech is discriminatory based on protected grounds," the news release says.

The pride society recently made a similar decision regarding the University of B.C., after the school allowed anti-transgender rights activist Jenn Smith to host an event on campus in June, criticizing B.C.'s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum (SOGI).

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department are also barred from marching in uniform in the parade.