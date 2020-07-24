Take a walk on the art side. Vancouver Pride Society's unveils downtown art walkaround

While the Vancouver Pride Society has undergone changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't stopped local artists from displaying their work throughout the downtown peninsula.

Six large scale art pieces are on display for the public to enjoy. The experience is guided by the Pride Society's new mobile phone app that launched earlier this year

The art work by local two-spirit, trans and queer artists will be displayed at six locations from July 20 to Aug. 3.

Wish You Were Here by HFOUR hangs above Jim Deva Plaza in the West End neighbourhood of Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Every installation includes an information board detailing the piece and highlighting the artist's intentions. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Butterflies in Spirit by Morgan Asoyuf is pictured in Morton Park near English Bay. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'Here/ There/ Where' by Ben Z Cooper is displayed at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, the Vancouver Art Gallery 's north plaza. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Spectrum Wolf by Paige Bowman is pictured at Lot 19 near West Hastings and Hornby Street. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Viewers are encouraged to take photographs of the art pieces and post them to their social media accounts using the hashtag #PrideArtWalk. (Ben Nelms/CBC)