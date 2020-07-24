Take a walk on the art side. Vancouver Pride Society's unveils downtown art walkaround
The Vancouver Pride Society offers six large scale art pieces scattered around the downtown created by local two-spirit, trans and queer artists. People are encouraged to walk from site to site with friends or family that are in their social bubble.
Pride Society's Art Walk runs from July 20 to Aug. 3
While the Vancouver Pride Society has undergone changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't stopped local artists from displaying their work throughout the downtown peninsula.
Six large scale art pieces are on display for the public to enjoy. The experience is guided by the Pride Society's new mobile phone app that launched earlier this year
The art work by local two-spirit, trans and queer artists will be displayed at six locations from July 20 to Aug. 3.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.