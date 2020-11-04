50,000 customers without power in Vancouver, BC Hydro says

A power outage in Vancouver has left 50,000 people in the dark, according to BC Hydro.

The area affected is roughly between Kitsilano in the north to 41st Avenue in the south, and from Cambie Street in the east to Dunbar Street in the west.

In a tweet, BC Hydro said it expects the problem to be fixed in 30 minutes.

Another 72 customers in Surrey are also without power, according to BC Hydro.

The outage comes as heavy rain starts to subside across Metro Vancouver, easing to showers through Wednesday.

Temperatures remain warm with a high of 14 C forecast in the days, dropping to 10 C at night thanks to a southwesterly flow of air. Gusty winds could continue into the evening.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the current storm system will sink south on Thursday, leaving behind a mix of sun, clouds and a few showers.

A crew will be heading out to an outage affecting 50,000 customers in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>. They'll share updates here: <a href="https://t.co/MPN7b653bI">https://t.co/MPN7b653bI</a> <a href="https://t.co/znIsk0MRmd">pic.twitter.com/znIsk0MRmd</a> —@bchydro

Skies are expected to clear toward Friday and the weekend with nighttime temperatures dipping to around freezing Saturday night.