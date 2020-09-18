Vancouver police look for witnesses in connection to death of 23-year-old

The man found dead in front of a house in South Vancouver on Wednesday evening has been identified as Iqubal Grewal, 23, of Vancouver.

Vancouver police believe he was the victim of a targeted attack and they're hoping witnesses will come forward.

Grewal was found dead near Knight Street and East 64 Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Investigators have determined the vehicle used in connection to the [homicide] — a GMC Terrain — was burned out in Richmond," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Visintin said officers are looking for dashcam video from any vehicles that may have been near Knight Street and East 64 or in the area of Kartner Road and Westminster Highway in Richmond between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

"We believe there are people out there who have information on this incident and we are urging them to come forward," she said in a statement.

Another possible targeted attack

Richmond RCMP say the following evening, on Thursday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station near No. 3 Road and Blundell Road around 11:35 p.m.

RCMP say two people in separate vehicles shot at one another before speeding off from the area.

Officers say they believe it was a targeted incident, but no bystanders were injured.

Richmond RCMP is also asking anyone with dashcam video who may have been in the area at the time to review it.

