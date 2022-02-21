Vancouver police investigate 'very serious incident' in West Point Grey

Vancouver police are investigating what they're calling a "very serious incident" in the city's upscale West Point Grey neighbourhood on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said they received a report by phone Sunday near the intersection of Discovery Street and West 8th Avenue.

Photos of the scene show investigators examining a white BMW with a tarp over the driver-side window around midday Sunday, with a white police tent set up nearby.

Officers said they would not provide any further details until the investigation is past its "early stages."

The incident occurred near West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. Police provided few details Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan)

"This is a very serious incident and it will be a complex and prolonged investigation that will take some time," said Sgt. Steve Addison. "At this point we are not in a position to provide any specific details.

"We know a lot at this point ... we need to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Addison said investigators would be at the scene for much of Sunday and "in coming days," and police would provide the public with details as soon as possible.