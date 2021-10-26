Vancouver police release surveillance video of man they believe was kidnapped

The Vancouver Police Department has released surveillance video of a man they believe was kidnapped last month on Vancouver's west side.

Police say Jeffrey Lee, 33, was last seen by his girlfriend at her downtown apartment on Sept. 23 before he left to go gambling.

The video shows Lee entering a highrise in Vancouver's Oakridge neighbourhood around 10:15 p.m. to meet up with friends and associates, according to VPD.

He is then seen in the video leaving the Oakridge highrise the next morning before 4 a.m.

Investigators believe he was kidnapped while walking back to his car, a BMW X5 parked near West 41 Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

"We believe whoever kidnapped Mr. Lee did so as he was getting in his vehicle," says Sgt. Steve Addison.

WATCH: Police believe this man was kidnapped

Police look for information about Vancouver kidnapping 0:38 The Vancouver Police Department has released a surveillance video of Jeffrey Lee, who they believe was kidnapped in the Oakridge neighbourhood in Vancouver last month. 0:38

Lee's black SUV was located the next day with the driver-side door wide open, he added.

Lee was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with black shorts, flip-flops, and carrying a grey shoulder bag. At the time of the kidnapping, he had short black hair and facial stubble.

The motive behind the kidnapping is not yet clear and police are still searching for answers.

"We don't know exactly why he was kidnapped, but we know there are people out there who have information, and we're asking them to come forward now," said Addison.

Vancouver police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about Lee to contact Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.