Vancouver police release images of suspect in a string of sex assaults near downtown core

Vancouver police have released images of a person suspected in a series of sex assaults in the city's downtown core, as it seeks the public's help identifying him.

Police say four women between the ages of 25 and 40 have reported being sexually assaulted at night in the area surrounding B.C. Place and Rogers Arena since April 27, and they believe the same man is behind each assault.

On April 27, a woman walking near Pender and Abbott streets was groped from behind by a stranger, police say. A woman walking near Georgia and Beatty streets was also groped minutes later.

Two days later, a woman standing near Georgia and Beatty streets was groped by a stranger around 9:15 p.m., and another woman was sexually assaulted two hours later near Georgia and Hamilton streets, according to police.

Police say after canvassing the neighbourhood, they were able to obtain images of the suspect, which they are making public.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man in his 30s with glasses and a moustache, who stands around five feet five inches tall.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's sex crimes unit