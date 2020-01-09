VPD sergeant dismissed after 'inappropriate' relationship with junior officer

A senior Vancouver Police Department sergeant has been dismissed after a lengthy investigation into his relationship with a junior officer.

The investigation, undertaken by the Office of the Police Complaint Comissioner, found that Sgt. David Van Patten was in an "inappropriate" relationship with Const. Nicole Chan.

The investigation was launched after Chan took her own life in January 2019.

Investigators substantiated three allegations of discreditable conduct levied against Van Patten. He has been ordered dismissed.

Van Patten can appeal the decision through a public hearing.