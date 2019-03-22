Vancouver Police seek witnesses to serious assault
1 man attacked another with a weapon near the Burrard Street SkyTrain Station on the evening of Mar. 20
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a serious assault the evening of Wednesday, March 20 in the area of the Burrard Street SkyTrain Station.
Police say an altercation between two men who were known to each other started at around 7:30 p.m. on Melville Street at Burrard Street.
One of the men allegedly attacked the other with a weapon before fleeing. The victim, a 47-year-old man from Vancouver, took a taxi to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Const. Jason Doucette says given the busy location of the assault, it's likely there are witnesses.
"We understand a couple of people may have tried to assist, and we'd like to hear from them," said Doucette.
Doucette declined to identify the type of weapon used in the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
