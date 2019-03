Police are asking victims of a man charged with assault after allegedly spitting on several people in downtown Vancouver to come forward.

Daniel Bielewcz, a 28-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting in the face of a 19-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 17 on Granville Street near West Georgia Street.

Police say video surveillance shows Bielewcz walking on the east sidewalk of Granville Street towards West Georgia Street after the first assault. He then appears to spit on the chest of an elderly man walking by.

The surveillance footage then shows Bielewcz arriving at the southeast corner of Granville Street and West Georgia. At this intersection, he appears to spit on two women walking past him.

"These random assaults are very concerning," says Vancouver Police spokesperson Jason Robillard in a statement.

Police say only the woman in the wheelchair has come forward. They are asking the three additional victims to come forward.

Anyone who maybe a victim is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.