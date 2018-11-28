Vancouver police seek information about accused man nicknamed 'Drifter'

Vancouver police are hoping the name Drifter rings a bell. That's the nickname by which accused sexual assault perpetrator Kevin Alexander Roberts is commonly known.

Roberts was arrested in Chilliwack on Nov. 19 and is in custody facing charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault and assault causing bodily harm. The changes arise from incidents in Vancouver and Prince George, but police believe there may be other victims in smaller B.C. communities.

"He had access, throughout his career as a truck driver, to several rural communities throughout the province of B.C. and Alberta. We do believe that his victims may be between the ages of four to 18 years. Some of them could be older now or they could still be a teenager," said police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Robillard is hoping that by publicizing the accused's nickname, more witnesses or victims will come forward with information.

"Our investigators have learned that Kevin Alexander Roberts is more commonly known by the nickname Drifter. So we want to get that information out there to the public that people may know him more as Drifter rather than his actual name," said Robillard on Wednesday.

He said the charges cover a significant number of years and may have continued right up until Roberts' arrest.

"We don't want to narrow this down to a specific timeframe, but we are looking at going back upwards of 20-plus years," said Robillard.

Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was arrested Nov. 19. (Vancouver Police)

Roberts, who reportedly lived a transient lifestyle, worked as a trucker, a mover and even a school bus driver in Prince George.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.