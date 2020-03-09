Vancouver police searching for witnesses to life-threatening assault
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an assault that left one man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb 29, two men were involved in an incident in front of the Fairview Pub on West Broadway Avenue in Vancouver, says Sgt. Aaron Roed.
A Vancouver man, 49, suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Roed says investigators have identified a male suspect.
He says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
