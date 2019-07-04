Vancouver Police search for high-risk sex offender missing from halfway house

Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver on July 2.

Jonathan Cardinal, 29, is a federal sex offender currently serving a long-term supervisory order after two violent sexual assaults in 2010.

He is bound by several conditions, including a curfew. Corrections Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Cardinal is five feet, eight inches tall and 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, a tattoo on his upper back, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, a backpack and black-rimmed eye glasses.

If you see Cardinal, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.