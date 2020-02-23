VPD search for high-risk sex offender after he cut off electronic monitoring bracelet
Kirstjon Olson left his residence in the DTES against his release conditions
Vancouver police are warning the public and asking for their help in finding 38-year-old Kirstjon Olson, a provincial sex offender, after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his residence against his release conditions.
Police say Olson is considered a high-risk sex offender and there are reasonable grounds to fear he will commit a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16.
Olson is also under 27 court-ordered conditions, which include complying with electronic monitoring and curfew.
He is currently wanted for breach of recognizance for not abiding by those conditions.
Police describe Olson as:
- 5'8" tall and 245 pounds.
- Having brown hair and brown eyes, with a light complexion.
Olson left his residence in the Downtown Eastside late Friday night wearing black clothing and a black hat. He was carrying a backpack with red straps.
Police ask anyone who sees Olson, or knows his whereabouts, to immediately call 911 or Vancouver police detectives at 604-717-0603.