VPD search for high-risk sex offender after he cut off electronic monitoring bracelet

Vancouver police are warning the public and asking for their help in finding 38-year-old Kirstjon Olson, a provincial sex offender, after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his residence against his release conditions.

Police say Olson is considered a high-risk sex offender and there are reasonable grounds to fear he will commit a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16.

Olson is also under 27 court-ordered conditions, which include complying with electronic monitoring and curfew.

He is currently wanted for breach of recognizance for not abiding by those conditions.

Police describe Olson as:

5'8" tall and 245 pounds.

Having brown hair and brown eyes, with a light complexion.

Vancouver police say Olson left his residence late Friday night. (Vancouver Police)

Olson left his residence in the Downtown Eastside late Friday night wearing black clothing and a black hat. He was carrying a backpack with red straps.

Police ask anyone who sees Olson, or knows his whereabouts, to immediately call 911 or Vancouver police detectives at 604-717-0603.