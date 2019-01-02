Skip to Main Content
Vancouver police search for federal offender missing since New Year's Eve

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted Canada-wide after he failed to return to his halfway-house on New Year's Eve.

Chad Patrick Poitras has been convicted of a number of crimes involving weapons, drugs and assaults

Chad Patrick Poitras, 33, has been serving the remainder of his two-and-a-half year sentence in a Corrections Canada community residential facility in Vancouver. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police say Chad Patrick Poitras, 33, has been serving the remainder of his two-and-a-half year sentence in a Corrections Canada community residential facility in Vancouver.

He has been convicted of a number of crimes in the past involving weapons, drugs, assaults and driving offences.

Poitras is five feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has short, reddish-brown hair and is clean shaven. He has a number of tattoos, including a scorpion on the right side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Poitras or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

