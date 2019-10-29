Vancouver police say they are keeping peace at homeless camp, not pushing an agenda

Vancouver police say they're voicing alarm about violent crime in Oppenheimer Park in order to keep the public safe and not to further anyone's agenda at city hall, as officials continue to debate how best deal with the park's homeless population.

The Downtown Eastside park between Powell and East Cordova streets has caused conflict between the Vancouver Park Board and city council since September. That's when the board declined Mayor Kennedy Stewart's request to hand over control of the park to the city.

On Oct. 24, a collaborative plan was agreed on to help connect the campers with services and restore the park for public use, but a weekend shooting at the park now has some councillors insisting the board evict the campers now.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the park and its surrounding areas have become increasingly dangerous since June.

"Decisions about whether or not there is going to be an injunction, or political decisions that take place at city hall, are best left to the politicians," Const. Steve Addison told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

"We are there to keep the peace, keep people safe, respond as needed and disrupt criminal activity that's in the park," he said.

A woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked near Oppenheimer Park Saturday. Police are still investigating. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

But not everyone agrees with the VPD's characterization of the park.

Chrissy Brett, who camps in the park, said police are fear-mongering.

"There aren't any gang colours. There aren't any patches," Brett said. "I would challenge anyone of them to come down and spend the night."

She says the real issue is the drug crisis and housing shortages which are spreading crime throughout the city.

Quinn asked Addison if the VPD is linking homelessness with criminality.

"By no means are we trying to suggest people in the park are bad people," said Addison.

"Unfortunately, due to the concentration of vulnerable people in that area, in that park, there is a criminal element that has moved into that area, into the park and the surrounding streets, and they're preying on those vulnerable people."



Emergency calls to the park increased 87 per cent from June to August 2019, compared to the same time period in 2018, say police. And 17 weapons were seized at the park during that period, compared to two the year before.

Police are reporting more weapon seizures in the park's tent encampment. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Addison said in early October police arrested three people allegedly implicated in a conspiracy to commit the murder of drug dealer known to frequent the park. And Saturday's shooting underscores what the department has been saying about the risk to public safety since summer.

After the recent shooting, Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung reinvigorated calls to evict the homeless living in Oppenheimer Park. She said she recognizes pursuing an injunction is a difficult decision, but the needs of the homeless can't come at the expense of public safety. Her comments, which have not been put into a formal motion, were supported by Coun. Melissa De Genova and Coun. Rebecca Bligh.

In an Oct. 29 statement, Stuart Mackinnon, chair of the Park Board, said the board continues to be concerned about the safety of those in and around the park and is committed to working to find a solution.