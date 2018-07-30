Vancouver police are looking for someone who pushed a 37-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., into the path of a moving car.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident just before 10:30 p.m. PT after a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver on July 15.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), two men had left the concert and were walking on the north sidewalk of East Hastings Street near Windermere Street when they briefly stopped to check on a young woman who appeared intoxicated.

The woman said she was fine, so the two men continued walking. Seconds later, they were confronted by an agitated man who had been walking behind the woman.

The man allegedly ran toward the men and deliberately pushed one of them into traffic on East Hastings. The man was struck and driven over by a white SUV travelling westbound.

WARNING: Disturbing content. The VPD has released dashcam footage of the incident from the SUV that collided with the man:

Unsure of what had happened, the driver pulled over and waited for police.

Attempts were made by witnesses to hold the suspect for police, but he and the female, believed to be his friend, ran away before officers arrived.

The victim is still recovering from what are considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have obtained dashcam video from the SUV involved in the collision," Const. Jason Doucette said in a release.

"We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn't, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend."

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian, mid-20s;

Six foot to six-foot-two.

Having a heavy athletic build.

Having short dark hair and dark stubble on his face.

Wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt and dark shorts.

The woman is described as:

Asian, 20-25 years old;

Five-foot-two to five-foot-four.

Having a slim build.

Having medium-length black hair;

Wearing a white tank top or sun dress.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or his friend, or who may have witnessed the assault and has not spoken with police, to call detectives at 604-717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

