Protest against police violence planned for downtown Vancouver tonight

A peaceful protest against police violence and white supremacy is expected to happen Sunday evening in downtown Vancouver.

The gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery, said one of the organizers, Jacob Callender-Prasad.

It comes after days of protests across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday when a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck until he stopped breathing.

The event will include speeches and a candlelight vigil for Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Toronto woman who apparently fell to her death from a balcony on Wednesday, Callender-Prasad said.

It's an opportunity for the local black community to share their own experiences, show solidarity with protesters in the U.S. and acknowledge Canada's own troubles with racism, he added.

While protests in the U.S. have descended into violence, with looting in cities from New York to Seattle and police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, Callender-Prasad said public safety is a top priority for Vancouver's demonstration.

"We hope to keep this just peaceful ... so we can unite on an issue that is important to everybody," he said.

"This is not the time to damage, this is not the time to riot, this is not the time to be disrespectful to the community and the people around us. This is the time to show that we are peaceful."

Organizers will be encouraging physical distancing and handing out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, said Callender-Prasad, who added he is not affiliated with any specific group.

Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home.

The Vancouver chapter of Black Lives Matter will not be participating in this protest.

"We do not feel that we can ensure the safety of our community in public protest at this time," the group said in a Facebook post.

"Furthermore, the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, has asked that no protest be held in their daughters name. We will respect that. Right now, our priority and concern is keeping Black people safe and promoting some rest."

Demonstrators marched through the Downtown Eastside on Saturday night to protest Floyd's killing. It ended after a few hours with no arrests.

The Vancouver Police Service is aware of the protest planned for Sunday.

"Our primary purpose is to protect the safety of the protestors, the public and the police," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in an email.

"We respect peaceful protests and during public demonstrations, police response is proportionate to the activities observed."