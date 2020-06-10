As police forces across the world grapple with renewed public scrutiny following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., a Vancouver man says he is still waiting for justice after cellphone video captured a group of police officer wrestling him to the ground for an alleged jaywalking violation.

"If my friends weren't filming I probably wouldn't be here," said Jamiel Moore-Williams, 23.

"I feel targeted," he said. "I genuinely feel these guys were scared of how I look — I'm a big black man."

In the two years since the incident, the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner launched a criminal investigation against two officers for their involvement in the arrest. In February, that file was turned over to the B.C. Prosecution Service where it's now being assessed to see if charges are warranted, spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said in an email.

It's not known, however, when Crown counsel will make a decision regarding charges.

In a lawsuit filed against the City of Vancouver, Moore-Williams alleges he was on Granville Street in the early hours of Feb. 11, 2018, when a person in 'mental distress' began to pelt him and other bystanders with rocks.

The former University of British Columbia football team defensive lineman, who now is a fitness instructor, says he had a decision to make.

"Do I stand and get hit by the rocks, or play super hero, or just cross the street?"

Jamiel Moore-Williams says he was crossing the street because a person in 'mental distress' was pelting bystanders with rocks. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

As he stepped onto Helmcken Street to avoid being hit, Moore-Williams alleges an officer in a Vancouver Police Department squad car blasted his horn to startle him.

Documents say Moore-Williams responded by throwing up his hands, and 'perhaps making a rude gesture toward' the officer, before being approached, and asked to produce ID.

It's around then that his friends started filming.

In the video, Moore-Williams can be heard saying that he is grabbing his ID, as several officers arrive on scene.

The lawsuit states that as he held the card with his right hand, additional officers moved in, grabbing Moore-Williams' arms and legs, sending him to the ground.

Vancouver police are then accused of kicking and hitting Moore-Williams in the head and body, before eventually tasering him 7 to 14 at times close range. They issued Moore-Williams a ticket for jaywalking and obstruction of justice.

Those charges have since been stayed.

Calls for body cameras

Moore-Williams says the event still resonates with him.

"I didn't know how sad I was until I sat down and spoke to my buddy," he said, "I feel sick."

Jamiel Moore-Williams says he thinks police should be required to wear body cameras and microphones. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"These guys are still working and getting paid. At my job, if I did anything outside my scope, I'm not allowed to practice anymore," said Moore-Williams.

He says Vancouver Police should have to wear body cameras and microphones, echoing recent calls for increased accountability from Toronto police.

"I'm tired of crying," he said.

"There needs to be solutions. There needs to be justice."

Vancouver police declined to comment because the file is in front of Crown counsel.

With files from Belle Puri.