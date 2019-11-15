Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident in Whistler, B.C., this past summer.

In a statement Friday, Squamish RCMP said its department launched an investigation after receiving a complaint on July 19. The statement said investigators realized the subject of the complaint was a serving Vancouver police officer as they worked through the case.

RCMP said Jagraj (Roger) Berar, 51, has now been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The statement said investigators believe the incident was isolated and involved two people who knew each other. It's also believed the incident may have taken place a few days before the complaint was filed.

"Police do not believe the allegations are related to [Berar's] employment as a police officer," the statement said.

Vancouver police said in an email Friday that Berar is not on active duty, but a spokesperson would not say when the officer left. The VPD also declined to say how long Berar had been with the department.

Further questions were referred back to RCMP.