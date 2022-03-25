A former Vancouver police officer has been given a one-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room in July 2019.

Jagraj Berar was found guilty in North Vancouver provincial court in October.

According to a judgment issued Thursday, the assault occurred in a Whistler hotel suite after Berar and the victim met at a social gathering with colleagues.

The group eventually returned to Berar's hotel suite, where the victim testified she threw up in the bathroom. The court heard that she blacked out, and woke up to find Berar performing a sexual act on her in a suite.

The victim suffered emotional and psychological damage that affected her marriage, her relationship with her children, and mental health, the judgment said. She also feels that her employer has not been supportive and coming forward has irreparably damaged her career.

Berar had a longstanding issue with alcohol abuse, which contributed to the offence, according to the judgment.

Defence sought a one-year sentence while Crown recommended a sentence of 12 to 15 months. The maximum permitted sentence is 18 months.