Vancouver police officer left with 'significant injuries' after traffic stop turns violent

Vancouver police say an officer is in hospital with "significant injuries" after being assaulted when a routine traffic stop in downtown Vancouver turned violent.

Parts of the incident were posted by a passerby on social media.

Warning: Video contains profanity

According to a VPD release, two officers stopped a Dodge Durango that had driven though a traffic-restricted part of Granville Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

"All three men in the vehicle, in their early 20s, were confrontational and verbally abusive. The officers became concerned for their safety as the occupants refused to follow police direction and began reaching under the seat," reads the statement.

"When one officer opened the passenger door, the front passenger pulled him into the vehicle and two men began to punch him repeatedly in his head and face. As the other officer rushed to help, all three men exited the vehicle and continued to assault the officers."

One suspect hit by truck

One of the men ran from the scene and was hit by a truck at the intersection of Robson and Seymour streets. He continued to flee, pursued by the uninjured officer and was captured one block later.

All three men have been arrested and are facing criminal charges including assault causing bodily harm, assault against a police officer, theft and obstruction.

Other charges related to the seizure of alcohol and drugs from the vehicle are also possible.

Police say two of the suspects are from West Vancouver, one is from Victoria.

The man who ran from the scene was assessed at hospital and released.

The injured police officer is recovering at home.

