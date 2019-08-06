Senior VPD officer disciplined for disclosing sensitive information 'for a personal purpose'

A senior Vancouver police officer has been disciplined for accessing sensitive young offender information "for a personal purpose" and disclosing it to an unauthorized person.

In a statement, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of British Columbia said some of the information the officer revealed was confidential and protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

As a result, the OPCC says an independent adjudicator appointed by its office under the B.C. Police Act has imposed three, five day suspensions without pay against the officer to be served together.

In a July 18, 2019, judgment, the police complaint commissioner says the adjudicator concluded, that since the data contained sensitive information about a young offender that is protected by law, discipline was necessary to serve as a deterrent to other police officers

Names withheld

In the statement, Police Complaint Commissioner Clayton Pecknold said he withheld the name of the officer to protect the identity of the young person.

"Police are entrusted with sensitive data about British Columbians and must adhere to strict rules in its use and disclosure," he said.

"I also recommend all Chief Constables and Police Boards review this decision carefully and ensure their protection-of-information policies are robust and current," said Pecknold.

The police complaint commissioner will sometimes also refer matters to Crown for possible charges, but the statement doesn't say whether his office is exercising that option.