Vancouver police officer's collision with cyclist leads to driving without due care charge

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with driving without due care and attention nearly a year after a collision between the community safety vehicle he was driving and a cyclist.

The crash happened on July 29, 2018, while Special Constable Michael Mazziotti was on duty in Vancouver.

The charge falls under the Motor Vehicle Act under provincial jurisdiction, and is not considered a criminal offence.

The cyclist's injuries were extensive enough to spark a civilian investigation from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

Mazziotti's first court appearance is set for Aug. 8, in a Vancouver provincial courtroom.