Vancouver police officer bear-sprayed during arrest

A Vancouver woman is facing multiple criminal charges after she allegedly bear-sprayed a police officer in the eyes last week.

Janine Renata Firth, 36, has been charged with using a weapon to assault a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon after the incident on Friday evening.

"Officers are aware of the risks they may encounter while on-duty," Sgt. Aaron Roed of the Vancouver Police Department said in a press release.

"However, it's always very difficult to hear about an officer getting injured during the course of their duties."

According to police, the officer noticed Firth in the 1200-block of Granville Street at around 6:30 p.m., and tried to take her into custody on a province-wide warrant. She allegedly began to fight, and the officer called for back-up.

That's when Firth is accused of producing the can of bear spray and using it on the officer, who managed to hold onto her until back-up arrived.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment, and was released the same evening.